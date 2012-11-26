French Healers - Jean Michel & Miriane
Healers Jean-Michel and Miriane are extraordinary healers that travel the world assisting individuals who are ready to make a decisive step toward personal spiritual evolution as channels of the Holy Spirit. With your permission, they are able to repair, purify and liberate energetic fields in a variety of dimensions. Experience the blessing of their presenceFriday, November 26, 2012 at 7pm. Donation $10 or more. (805) 964-4861
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Center of the Heart
- Starts: November 26, 2012 7:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
- Website: http://centeroftheheart.com/event/french-healers-powerful-group-healing-session
