French Healers - Jean Michel & Miriane

November 26, 2012 from 7:00pm

Healers Jean-Michel and Miriane are extraordinary healers that travel the world assisting individuals who are ready to make a decisive step toward personal spiritual evolution as channels of the Holy Spirit. With your permission, they are able to repair, purify and liberate energetic fields in a variety of dimensions. Experience the blessing of their presenceFriday, November 26, 2012 at 7pm. Donation $10 or more. (805) 964-4861