Fresh Expressions of Traditional Tibetan Songs and Stories

January 19, 2013 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Loten Namling, a globally recognized musician will present a interpretation of Tibetan songs, stories and traditions. Using a Tibetan lute, he will sing the songs of the 6th Dalai Lama, Milarepa, as well as other traditional songs. He connects these songs of the past with the realities of the present and pathways to the future. This unique opportunity to learn from an innovative conserver of tradition will be held in the new performance hall.