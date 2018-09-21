Calendar » Santa Barbara United Nations Association Peace Prize Awarded to Local Humanitarian Deepa Willingham

September 21, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Santa Barbara – United Nations Association of Santa Barbara & Tri Counties will honor Willingham, a local resident, with its Second Annual Santa Barbara Peace Prize on World Peace Day: Friday, Sept. 21 at a dinner at the Goleta Hilton Garden Inn, 6878 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. The event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at unasb.org or call 805-680-9445.

The United Nations Association (UNA) of Santa Barbara & Tri Counties was started in 1947 and is the oldest chapter in the nation. Nominees must live in the community and have achieved demonstrable progress in creating peace in the world, advancing the cause of human rights internationally, and/or advancing the progress of developing nations. The first winner of the Santa Barbara UNA Peace Prize was Rinaldo S. Brutocco, founding president of the World Business Academy, a think tank in Santa Barbara.