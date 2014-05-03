Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Friendly Auction for Peace & Justice - with Desserts!

May 3, 2014 from 19:00 - 21:00

on Saturday May 3rd at 7pm

at the

Santa Barbara Friends Meeting House

Please join us for a very enjoyable event in support of Friends Committee on Legislation of California

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Friends Meeting (Quakers)
  • Starts: May 3, 2014 19:00 - 21:00
  • Price: free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Friends Meeting House 2012 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Website: http://www.sbfriends.org/auction/
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Friends Meeting (Quakers)
 
 
 