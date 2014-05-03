Friendly Auction for Peace & Justice - with Desserts!
May 3, 2014 from 19:00 - 21:00
on Saturday May 3rd at 7pm
at the
Santa Barbara Friends Meeting House
Please join us for a very enjoyable event in support of Friends Committee on Legislation of California
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Friends Meeting (Quakers)
- Starts: May 3, 2014 19:00 - 21:00
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Barbara Friends Meeting House 2012 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.sbfriends.org/auction/
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Friends Meeting (Quakers)