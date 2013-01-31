Calendar » Friends of Africa

January 31, 2013 from 5:00pm

Friends of Africa presents a sale of fine African textiles, at 5pm, after which there will be a supper, at 6:30pm. John Gillow, famed British author and purveyor of African and other ethnic textiles, will give an illustrated talk on the wonderful textile art of the Cameroon grasslands, at 7:30pm. Please call Raoul's (805-899-4947) by 1/28/13 if you would like to attend the supper.