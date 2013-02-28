Calendar » Friends of Africa

February 28, 2013 from 5:30pm

Friends of Africa, in conjunction with the SB Museum of Art, announce that Dr. Alisa LaGamma, Curator of African Art, Metropolitan Art, New York City, will present a slide lecture based on her celebrated exhibition and prize-winning book, "Heroic Africans: Legendary Leaders, Iconic Sculptures." Free to FOA members, Students free with ID. Call Amanda Garcia, 805-884-6457, to reserve your free seat.