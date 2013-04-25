Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 2:55 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Friends of Africa

April 25, 2013 from 7:30pm

Frederic Hunter, "A Writer/Wandered Speaks on Highlights of 30+ Years of Work/travel in Africa." Fred Hunter worked in USIS in Congo, was a Christian Science Monitor correspondent for many years. He has written for PBS and in many mediums: novels, plays, short stories, essays and screenplays.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of Africa
  • Starts: April 25, 2013 7:30pm
  • Price: $10 for non-members
  • Location: Raoul Textiles, 136 State St.
  • Sponsors: Friends of Africa
 
 
 