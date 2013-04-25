Friends of Africa
Frederic Hunter, "A Writer/Wandered Speaks on Highlights of 30+ Years of Work/travel in Africa." Fred Hunter worked in USIS in Congo, was a Christian Science Monitor correspondent for many years. He has written for PBS and in many mediums: novels, plays, short stories, essays and screenplays.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of Africa
- Starts: April 25, 2013 7:30pm
- Price: $10 for non-members
- Location: Raoul Textiles, 136 State St.
