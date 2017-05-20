Calendar » Friends of Woni Gala Fundraiser Features Live Music

May 20, 2017 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Goleta-based nonprofit Friends of Woni, Kenya, which has raised money for African fresh-water wells and student projects for 10 years, plans to hold its annual gala dinner fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. May 20 at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta.

“Our annual gala raises funds to drill the wells to provide the clean drinking water so that teenage girls can attend school instead of spending all day gathering water from above-ground sources," said founder Evie Treen. "Not only are we providing a way for girls to receive an education, but we are reducing their diseases by 95 percent because of clean water.”

The gala's featured entertainment includes "Serenata Mexicana (or Mexican Serenade)," with singers Lupita Infante and Omar Arrelo. Tickets are $65, which includes dinner, show and dance.

To buy tickets and or to donate to the silent auction, call (805) 961-4907 or (805) 452- 1746 or see http://www.friendsofwoni.org/