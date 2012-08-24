Friendship Center’s 3rd Annual Wine Down
Enjoy a summer evening in Friendship Center's beautiful outdoor courtyard with local wines for tasting, hearty hors d'oeuvres, and live music by Montecito Jazz Project. "Wine down" from the cares of the week while supporting Friendship Center’s expansion of services. Wineries include: Buttonwood Farm Winery, Consilience & Tre Anelli, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, Fess Parker Wines, Firestone Vineyard, Kalyra Winery, Pali Wine Company, Palmina Wines, Rusack Vineyards, Whitcraft Winery
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Sharon Kennedy Estate Mgmt., Dana & Randall VanderMey, Boone Graphics, Louise & David Borgatello, MarBorg Industries, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Susan Adams, Casa San Miguel & Casa Los Padres, Coast al Home Care & Senior Planning Services, Karolyn Hanna, Vangie Herrera & Al Anglin, Kathy Marden & Frank Michaelson, Dixie & Marty Moore, Single Point FM, Janet & Harvey Wolf, Linda S. Yawitz
- Starts: August 24, 2012 4:00pm - 6:30pm
- Price: $65
- Location: 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito CA 93108
- Website: http://friendshipcentersb.givezooks.com/events/3rd-annual-wine-down
- Sponsors: Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Sharon Kennedy Estate Mgmt., Dana & Randall VanderMey, Boone Graphics, Louise & David Borgatello, MarBorg Industries, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Susan Adams, Casa San Miguel & Casa Los Padres, Coast al Home Care & Senior Planning Services, Karolyn Hanna, Vangie Herrera & Al Anglin, Kathy Marden & Frank Michaelson, Dixie & Marty Moore, Single Point FM, Janet & Harvey Wolf, Linda S. Yawitz