Calendar » Friendship Center’s 3rd Annual Wine Down

August 24, 2012 from 4:00pm - 6:30pm

Enjoy a summer evening in Friendship Center's beautiful outdoor courtyard with local wines for tasting, hearty hors d'oeuvres, and live music by Montecito Jazz Project. "Wine down" from the cares of the week while supporting Friendship Center’s expansion of services. Wineries include: Buttonwood Farm Winery, Consilience & Tre Anelli, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, Fess Parker Wines, Firestone Vineyard, Kalyra Winery, Pali Wine Company, Palmina Wines, Rusack Vineyards, Whitcraft Winery