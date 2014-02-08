Calendar » Friendship Center

February 8, 2014 from 11:30am - 2:30pm

Please join us for Friendship Center's 15th Annual Festival of Hearts. “Deep In the Heart of Friendship!” is a festive Western-themed luncheon with Fess Parker wines, Heart-Art by local artists and celebrities, and live auction, all to benefit Friendship Center, the non-profit adult day services program that has been "Sharing the Care" for over 37 years.



Proceeds from the event support Friendship Center’s H.E.A.R.T. (Help Elders At Risk Today) Program, subsidizing the cost of services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.

Tickets: $100 per person, available online: www.friendshipcentersb.org