Calendar » Friendship Center’s 16th Annual Festival of Hearts

February 7, 2015 from 11:30am - 2:30pm

Please join us for “Mardi Gras Magic”…a festive luncheon with local wines, Heart-Art, and live auction, all to benefit Friendship Center.

All proceeds from the event support Friendship Center’s H.E.A.R.T. (Help Elders At Risk Today) Program, subsidizing the cost of adult day services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.

Tickets: $100 per person, available online at www.friendshipcentersb.org