Calendar » Friendship Center’s 20th Annual Festival of Hearts

February 9, 2019 from 11:30am - 2:30pm

Join Friendship Center for our 20th Annual Festival of Hearts... emerald is the 20th anniversary gem, so the theme is The Emerald City! Dust off your Dorothy duds, or just wear something green to join us Over the Rainbow (costumes appreciated but rest assured, never required). Enjoy a delicious lunch with local wines, live music, unique Heart-art by local artists and celebrities available at silent auction, and a live auction with travel, adventure, and luxury packages for all budgets. You might win the bid on a trip to Oz!

Friendship Center is a 501c3 organization founded in 1976 providing adult day services to those living on the South Coast from Carpinteria to Goleta. As always, a portion of the proceeds from this event support our HEART (Help Elders At Risk Today) Program, subsidizing the cost of our services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.