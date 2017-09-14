Calendar » Friendship Center’s 7th Annual Wine Down

September 14, 2017 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Friendship Center, a non-profit, fully licensed adult day services program, invites you to “wine down“ al fresco in the lovely courtyard of the Montecito Center because Thursday is the new Friday! Enjoy a silent auction with wine-themed gift baskets, a live auction by Stephen Meade of KJEE, hearty hors d’oeuvres by Spices N Rice, and live music by Montecito Jazz Project. Proceeds from the event support our Life Enrichment Activity Program (LEAP).

Local wines and beers by:

Buttonwood Farm Winery, Fess Parker Winery, Gainey Vineyard, Lucky Dogg Winery, Pegasus Estate Winery, Qupé Winery, Vinemark Cellars, Zaca Mesa Winery, and Captain Fatty’s Brewery

In addition, we will present our annual Big Heart Awards, recognizing those individuals and organizations who support Friendship Center financially or through volunteer efforts.

Top sponsors of the event include David & Louise Borgatello, MarBorg Industries, Randall & Dana VanderMey, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, and Heritage House Assisted Living.

Tickets are $75 each, and can be purchased by visiting www.friendshipcentersb.org or calling 969-0859 with credit card information. To purchase tickets by check, mail to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108