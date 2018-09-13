Calendar » Friendship Center’s 8th Annual Wine Down & Big Heart Awards

September 13, 2018 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Thursday is the new Friday! Join us for a relaxing yet festive gathering in the courtyard of our Montecito Center with local wineries/breweries pouring their beverages for tasting:

Andrew Murray Vineyards

Au Bon Climat

Buttonwood Farm Winery

Fess Parker Winery

Gainey Vineyard

Kitá Wines

Lafond Winery

Qupé Winery

Santa Barbara Winery

Vinemark Cellars

Zaca Mesa Winery

&

Captain Fatty's Brewery

Enjoy live music by Montecito Jazz Project along with hearty hors d’oeuvres by Spices N Rice. The annual Big Heart Awards will also be presented to notable supporters, and guests will have a chance to contribute much-needed funds with a silent auction. A portion of proceeds from the event support LEAP, our Life Enrichment Activity Programs, providing music and movement programs led by local entertainers and instructors to engage our members in body, mind, and spirit.

For tickets and full information, visit:

https://friendshipcentersb.givezooks.com/events/8th-annual-wine-down-big-heart-awards