Friendship Center’s 8th Annual Wine Down & Big Heart Awards
Thursday is the new Friday! Join us for a relaxing yet festive gathering in the courtyard of our Montecito Center with local wineries/breweries pouring their beverages for tasting:
Andrew Murray Vineyards
Au Bon Climat
Buttonwood Farm Winery
Fess Parker Winery
Gainey Vineyard
Kitá Wines
Lafond Winery
Qupé Winery
Santa Barbara Winery
Vinemark Cellars
Zaca Mesa Winery
&
Captain Fatty's Brewery
Enjoy live music by Montecito Jazz Project along with hearty hors d’oeuvres by Spices N Rice. The annual Big Heart Awards will also be presented to notable supporters, and guests will have a chance to contribute much-needed funds with a silent auction. A portion of proceeds from the event support LEAP, our Life Enrichment Activity Programs, providing music and movement programs led by local entertainers and instructors to engage our members in body, mind, and spirit.
For tickets and full information, visit:
https://friendshipcentersb.givezooks.com/events/8th-annual-wine-down-big-heart-awards
Event Details
- Starts: September 13, 2018 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $75
- Location: Friendship Center Montecito, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara CA 93108
- Website: https://friendshipcentersb.givezooks.com/events/8th-annual-wine-down-big-heart-awards
- Sponsors: Heritage House, Lynda Fairly --- David & Louise Borgatello, Sally Boughton, Tom & Nancy Crawford, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, Penny Mathison & Don Nulty, Dr. & Mrs. Randall VanderMey --- Sue Adams, Boone Graphics, Castle Wealth Planning, LLC, Easy Lift Transportation, Inc., First American Title Co., Vangie Herrera & Al Anglin, Home Care Assistance, Sharon & Andy Siegel, Vince Turano & Steve Warner, Linda Seltzer Yawitz --- Pat Forgey & Jerry Wilson, Karolyn Hanna, Andriana & Sophia Hohlbauch, Sey Kinsell, Kathy Marden & Pamela Vander Heide, Agris & Elza Petersons, Senior Planning Services, Mary H. Walsh