From 9/11 to Now: Immigrant Rights Matter to Us All (Ahilan Arulanantham)

May 25, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Reflecting on his own family history, Ahilan Arulanantham, director of the ACLU of Southern California, will guide us through 15 years of his career in Immigrants’ Rights Advocacy spanning the aftermath of 9/11 through the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. Whether representing detained immigrants in New York during the Fall of 2001, defending detained refugees and Central American children, or championing those affected by the President Trump’s “Muslim Travel Ban,” Ahilan shares his experience in upholding immigrant rights for which he has been awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant.