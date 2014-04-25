Calendar » From Dusk ‘til Drawn: 24-Hour Drawing Rally

April 25, 2014 from 5:00 PM

Friday, April 25 beginning at 5 pm through Saturday, April 26

Join us for the 5th annual From Dusk 'til Drawn: 24-Hour Drawing Rally! Working artists draw side-by-side with dabblers and future artists, providing a unique laboratory for sharing, creating, and participating in a community art experience. All drawings are sold to the public and proceeds are divided among the drawers and MCASB.

Drawing is broadly interpreted and works by artists of all disciplines, skill levels, and ages grace the walls throughout the 24-hour event. Attendees are encouraged to return to see it all unfold and secure that one-of-a-kind artwork. There will be a closing reception to the celebrate the artists' efforts and show off the remaining artwork on Saturday, April 26, 4 - 6 pm.



$5 General admission to view the event and purchase works.

Saturday, April 26, 10:30 am: Aurora Painted Faces

Saturday, April 26 1:00 to 3:00: Poetry booth with Michelle Detorie. She will lead attendees and artists in word-related artwork projects.



For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.319.7980.