From Job Seekers to Job Creaters by Yong Zhao

February 21, 2013 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Our educational institutions continue to reward compliant test-takers, even when we need creative and entrepreneurial talents who can take full advantage of technology and globalization. Yong Zhao is an internationally known education expert who will discuss his new approach. He has published more than 20 books and 100 articles. At the University of Oregon, he holds several positions, such as a professor in the Department of Educational Measurement, Policy and Leadership.