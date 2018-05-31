Calendar » From Photography to Chalk Drawings

May 31, 2018 from 5:30pm

Mixing Mediums by Jack Mithun

Art Exhibit Opening and Artists Reception

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, May 31, 2018 • 5:30 - 7 pm

Wine and Cheese Reception

Free to the Public

Please RSVP at sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Marie L. Morrisroe

Jack Mithun attended art classes at the University of Minnesota and The Art Center in Pasadena, California. He has worked in photography studios in Los Angeles and Minneapolis. He has also done photo journalism for newspapers in Minneapolis and Wisconsin. He is mostly interested in photographing and drawing people. He said, “I chase nouns; that is, persons, places and things. And of the three, I find people are the most interesting.” His drawings are done with graphite, chalk pastels and ink. Before printing the images, he does some enhancement in the computer.

This exhibit is inspired first by his photographs then combining images and translated into chalk drawings and finished using computer techniques. From a first glance or primitive beginning to the use of technology.

(Exhibit runs through September 2018)