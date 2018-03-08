Calendar » From Santa Barbara to the Endeavor Hydrothermal Vent Fields – The Future of Deep-Sea Exploration

March 8, 2018 from 7:00pm

Lecture by Edward R. Cassano

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7 pm

Doors open to SBMM Members at 6:15pm and Non-members at 6:45pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members) • $15 (non-members)

Register at sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

A brand new Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) System Odysseus – A 6000 meter science class ROV developed by Pelagic Research Services (PRS). PRS was founded in Santa Barbara by Ed Cassano and Jim Sloan.

In a media rich talk from the depths Endeavor hydrothermal vent field off of Vancouver Island to the deep-sea coral gardens of the Florida shelf Ed will describe the current state of deep-sea exploration using ROV’s. Ed will dive deep into the challenges and rewards of building and deploying complex deep-sea research equipment for science. Ed will also introduce an exciting endeavor to revisit the Midway Battlefield in 2018.

With 27+ years of experience in ocean conservation and marine management, Ed Cassano has participated in and directed ocean research expeditions throughout the world’s oceans, with primary experience in the Northern and Coastal Atlantic, Caribbean, Northern Pacific, Tropical Pacific, Gulf of Alaska, and the Bering Sea. Focusing on complex chemical and biological oceanography, living marine resources and fisheries research, Ed has extensive experience in performing at sea operations. His expeditions have focused on complex chemical and biological oceanography, living marine resources, fisheries research, and exploration.