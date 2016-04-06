Calendar » “From Tango Myth to Tango History” Lecture

April 6, 2016 from 3:30 pm

"From Tango Myth to Tango History: Listening to the Pecourt Collection" will be presented by Morgan James Luker, Assistant Professor of Music at Reed College, at 3:30 p.m. April 6 in UCSB Library's Special Research Collections (3rd Floor, Mountain Side).

Tango is one of the 20th century’s most influential forms of global popular music, with a large and varied repertoire, a broad vocabulary of styles, and more than a century’s worth of subgenres and influences. Nevertheless, little effort has been made to systematically archive the historic material culture of tango — audio recordings, print materials, and other artifacts — outside the realm of private collectors.

Studies of tango history have therefore been severely limited in their use of primary sources, contributing to broadly mythologized narratives of tango history in both popular and academic discussions of the genre. This longstanding tendency stands to change significantly with the arrival of the Edouard Pecourt Collection at UCSB Library. Representing decades of collecting, the Pecourt Collection is arguably the most significant publicly accessible archive of tango-related historical material culture in the world.

In this talk, Luker will present material from an initial exploration of the Pecourt Collection, including several historic audio recordings, and discuss their importance for rethinking the history of tango.

Luker is the author of The Tango Machine: Musical Culture in the Age of Expediency, forthcoming from the University of Chicago Press. He is also director of the “Tango for Musicians at Reed College” workshop.

The event is co-sponsored by the UCSB Library and the Center for Interdisciplinary Study of Music (CISM).