Calendar » From Trash To Treasure- 3 Day Workshop with Michael deMeng

February 26, 2014 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Are you an artist who wants to learn from an assemblage master? Would you like to enter the Art From Scrap What Will They Create? Art Event and need some inspiration? On February 26, 27 and 28 assemblage artist extraordinaire Michael deMeng will present a three-day intensive workshop at Art From Scrap in downtown Santa Barbara. Michael deMeng is a Toronto-based artist who travels the world teaching, creating and exhibiting highly original mixed media artworks.

de Meng says, “Creative people are compelled to use whatever is readily available in their surroundings to create art. This is why the process of assemblage has become so popular; after all, junk and discarded things abound. Perfect pickings for those with the desire for junking and dumpster diving.”

The fee for the DeMeng workshop is $375, materials not included. Space is limited to fifteen students. Contact [email protected] for more information or call 805-884-0459 x15.