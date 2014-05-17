Calendar » FRUIT AND FRUIT GROWING: JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED

May 17, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

California Rare Fruit Growers (CRFG) presents a roundtable discussion with Dr. Andrea Seiffertt, an osteopathic physician who is nationally Board Certified in both Internal medicine and Integrative and Holistic Medicine. A lively speaker, she’ll share some surprising things about the latest medical understandings of the role of fruit in a healthy diet. She’ll also talk about how the organic gardening and orcharding lifestyle promotes good health, and the importance of healthy soil ecosystems not only for our plants but also our bodies, in a big Circle of Healing.

ABOUT DR. ANDREA SEIFFERT

In addition to her busy local practice, Dr. Seiffertt volunteers teaching meditation, cohosting a teen sports radio program, and has also participated in medical relief work, going to Haiti twice after the 2010 earthquake. Her undergraduate background in environmental science has led her to promote a philosophy she calls Sustainable Health, connecting patients back to the planet with local food, natural cycles, and community participation. She currently sees patients at her office at 136 W Cota St in Santa Barbara.

WHERE: Alpha Resource Center’s Orchard and Food Forest Garden, 4501 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta, CA 93110

DIRECTIONS: From 101 exit at Turnpike. Go north on Turnpike to Cathedral Oaks. Right to 4501. Parking is available in the Alpha complex.

PLEASE BRING: Folding garden chair or stool, water, sunhat, sunscreen, umbrella, folding garden chair or stool -- or whatever you need to be comfortable

CONTACT: For more information contact our CRFG chapter president Larry Saltzman at [email protected] or (805) 451-4168.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO PAY YOUR 2014 CHAPTER DUES!

Please pay $10 at the meeting or mail your $10 check (payable to CRFG SB/Ventura) to Roland Messori, 355 Sierra Vista Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. Once you are a member, CRFG meetings are FREE!