Calendar » FRUIT TREES AND DROUGHT: How to Encourage Resilient, Drought-Resistant Trees

February 15, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

Presented by the California Rare Fruit Growers:

Droughts, like the current three-year-long water shortage, stress fruit trees. But how you choose, plant and nurture fruit trees can give them their best chance of surviving prolonged droughts. We will talk about root stocks, basin planting, mulch and living mulches, watering strategies and more. We also discuss making hard choices and letting go of weak, or water-hog trees, to keep the bulk of your home orchard alive. Let's all do what we can to keep our valuable repository of fruit trees alive until the rains return.

CRFG Chapter Chair Larry Saltzman will lead our discussion. He’s tending over 300 fruit trees in his backyard food forest, at Mesa Harmony Garden and at Alpha Resource Center orchard.

FEE: Free for members. For non-members, a $3-5 donation is suggested. ($10 membership will give you 1 year free local CRFG events, so why not join?)

DIRECTIONS: Located in the heart of the Mesa district of Santa Barbara, Mesa Harmony Garden is on the corner of Meigs Road and Dolores Drive. From the 101 Freeway, take the Carrillo St. exit and head toward the ocean. Carrillo turns into Meigs Road. Head up and over the hill and turn left on Dolores Drive. Park along the street. The garden is on the corner.

PLEASE BRING: Folding garden chair or stool, sunhat, water, sunscreen, umbrella or whatever you need to be comfortable. We also appreciate your bringing things to share: scion wood, fruit, plants, baked goods etc.



CONTACT: For more information contact our CRFG chapter media liaison Lauren Hanson at [email protected] or (818) 737-2607 or cell (562) 243-9061; or chapter president Larry Saltzman at [email protected] or (805) 451-4168.