FuelBox, the Ultimate Charging System Discussed

January 19, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Just back from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, South Coast-based FuelBox company officials will discuss their flagship product, "the Ultimate Charging Solution, from 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 19, at the Sandbox, 414 Olive St.

"Fuelbox - Charging up in Santa Barbara," will be discussed by company Chief Executive Officer Steve Shotwell and company co-founders Dan Freidman and Robert Herr. Friedman serves as FuelBox chief marketing officer and Herr is the company's chief creative officer.

For tickets to the Jan. 19 event, see see http://startupsb.com/fuelboxevent/

FuelBox officials will discuss creating 30 different prototypes, raising seed capital, working with world-class advisers and mentors, battling to get into mass production, spending months in China, and hanging on a bootstrap budget. The Ultimate Charging Solution just went to market for the holiday season.

The FuelBox “Ultimate Charging Solution” is a combination of a docking station and mobile battery pack providing more than 25 extra hours of power for cell phones, tablets and other devices at home and on the go.

About FuelBox

Shotwell joined FuelBox as president, chief executive officer and board member in September. He has more than 30 years of executive management experience in manufacturing and selling high-tech, high-volume products. He was recently president and CEO of SloanLED, which was acquired by Baird Capital.

The FuelBox team includes executive members who serve the following roles: Vice President of Operations Thomas Trenschel; Chief Financial Officer Paul Daniel; and Chairman of the Board Jim Sloan.

FuelBox is headquartered at 114 E. Haley St., Suite K, in Santa Barbara. The 1,400-square-foot office allows the company space to develop the next phase of its products and to make its sales and marketing activities as it launches production, Friedman said.

The product is available at myfuelbox.com