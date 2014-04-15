Calendar » Fukushima: Memories of the Lost Landscape

April 15, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Fukushima: Memories of the Lost Landscape- director Matsubayashi Yojyu's first feature documentary after the tsunami and nuclear disaster. The film has been invited to the 2012 Hong Kong International Film Festival, and other acclaimed film festivals like the 2011 Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival. The screening of the film is part of the film series: Nuclear Japan: Japanese Film Before and After Fukushima.



The Enei district of Minami Soma town lies within the 20 km exclusion site of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. In early April 2011, immediately after the devastating tsunami and nuclear meltdown forced people to evacuate the area, filmmaker Matsubayashi rushed here with relief goods. From a chance meeting with city councilor Tanaka Kyoko, he begins making this film. Living together with the evacuees in school classrooms designated as temporary evacuation sites, he captures an extraordinary time period in the lives of the local people, in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Interspersed with humorous episodes and loving emotions, the film delves into memories of a local culture that has been taken away by the tragedy.