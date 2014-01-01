Calendar » Fulfilling Our Wishes: New Years Day Course & Dinner

January 1, 2014 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm

We have so many wishes we want to fulfill in our lives. Sometimes we work very hard, without seeing the results we want. Sometimes we want to accomplish something, but do not know how, or can not seem to do what it would take. Buddha said that with effort we can accomplish anything. In this classes we will develop our own inner power to overcome laziness, and to apply ourself joyfully and steadily to any worthwhile task, until our aims are fulfilled.

New Year’s Day from 4:00pm – 7:30pm. Dinner included. $35