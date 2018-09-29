Calendar » Full Moon Hike at More Mesa

September 29, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join local naturalist and biologist, Ted Mullen, for an evening stroll through this 330-acre ocean front site recognized as one of the last and most significant undeveloped coastal open spaces on the South Coast of Santa Barbara County. An amazing storyteller with decades of knowledge about the function of healthy ecosystems, Ted will help us discover the surprising diversity of wildlife species found here and explain the interdependent relationships that are necessary for them to survive. We’ll search for and discuss some of the creatures that we may encounter at night such as bats, owls, rabbits, rodents and other small mammals.

Free to current members. If you are a current member and would like to register, email Membership Coordinator, Jennifer Stroh: [email protected] You will be added to the list.

Non-members $25/person and can register here: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/MoreMesaMoonHike

Specific meeting location will be sent in a confirmation email once you have registered for the event.



More about More Mesa

The More Mesa area consists of a broad, level coastal terrace, low-lying land within the floodplain of Atascadero Creek, and steep ocean bluffs that rise 80 to 100 feet up to the terrace from the wide sandy beach below. Terrace vegetation is primarily an expanse of gently sloping grassland, intermixed with areas of coastal scrub and occasional seasonal ponds and wetlands. Although vegetation over much of the mesa is generally open, the site’s canyons and the floodplain of Atascadero Creek are dominated by dense woodlands of coast live oak, willows, cottonwoods, riparian and eucalyptus woodlands. http://www.moremesa.org/pdfs/More_Mesa_Handbook_Chaps1-2.pdf

While most of More Mesa is owned by an out-of-state investor who does not seem interested in selling it for preservation, the Land Trust did succeed in buying one property on the northwestern edge of More Mesa in 1991. The former “Austin/Andrews Property” was purchased with Proposition 70 bond funds, and transferred to the County. With a Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund grant, the Land Trust prepared a 1992 management plan for this property. In recent years, the County Flood Control District has begun planting native riparian plants there, as part of its mitigation program for flood control maintenance along Atascadero Creek. https://www.sblandtrust.org/portfolio-item/mesa/