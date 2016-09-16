Calendar » Full Moon meditation

September 16, 2016 from 8 PM - 9 PM

The full moon is upon us and offers novice and experienced meditators the opportunity to dive deep into a profound and transformative meditation.

We'll be meeting at the far East end of East Beach at the volley ball courts, opposite the SB Zoo. Just look for the Tiki torches.

Dress warmly and bring a towel, yoga mat or beach chair to sit on. There is always plenty of room; so feel free to invite 100 of your closest friends.

See you tomorrow night!!!

Tom G. O'Brien

Founder, Rupa Meditation

805.453.8965.

