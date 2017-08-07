Calendar » Full Moon Meditation

August 7, 2017 from 8:00pm - 9:00pm

Immerse yourself in the powerful energy of a Full Moon meditation, Monday, August 7 at 8:00 PM. This non-denominational program is designed for novice and experienced meditators alike.

The meditation will be led by Santa Barbara native, Tom G. O'Brien. Tom is the founder of Rupa Meditation and has taught meditation to people of all walks of life for 25 years.

The registration fee is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors (if possible students). By donation: Veterans, First-responders, the homeless and individuals in recovery from substance abuse. There is a 50% discount for return participants.

Look for the Tiki torches at the far East end of East Beach, adjacent to the volleyball courts.

Dress warmly and bring a towel, beach chair or yoga mat to sit on. You may also want to bring a flashlight for the walk back to your car.

There is plenty of room, so feel free to invite 100 of your closest friends.

Please RSVP to rupameditation or text 805.453.8965 so that the proper logistics may be arranged.