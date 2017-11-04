Calendar » Full Moon meditation

November 4, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Immerse yourself in the powerful meditative energy of the Full Moon this Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM. This is a non-denominational event and newcomers to meditation are especially welcome. The program will take place at the Funk Zone's newest wellness center, THE BASE, located at 116 Anacapa St., 93101.



The meditation program will be led by Santa Barbara native, Tom G. O'Brien, the founder of Rupa Meditation. Tom has been teaching meditation to people from all walks of life for 25 years.



Registration: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. By donation: veterans and first-responders.

There's plenty of room, so feel free to invite 100 of your closest friends!.

Please RSVP to insure that the proper logistical arrangements may be made. Via email: [email protected] or text to 805.453.8965.



Thank you very much; I look forward to meeting you Saturday night!!!