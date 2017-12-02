Calendar » Full Moon meditation

December 2, 2017 from 8:00pm - 9:00 pm

This nondenominational meditation is especially designed for novice meditators. Long time practitioners will benefit greatly from meditating with a group inspired by the powerful and transformative energy of the full moon. Please note: this program will feature a new guided meditation!



The program will take place Saturday night, December 2 at THE BASE, at 8 PM. THE BASE is conveniently located at 116 Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone. Ample free parking is available.



The registration fee s $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, students and teens. By donation only: veterans & first-responders. There is a $5 discount for returning participants.



For your reference, please google the SB Independent article of July 5, 2017, "Rupa Meditation."



Please RSVP so that the necessary logistical arrangements may be made. Email to: [email protected] or text to 805.453.8965.



Seating will be provided; but if you wish to sit on the floor please bring pillows and/or a yoga mat to sit on.



There is plenty of room at this beautiful venue; so feel free to invite 100 of your closest friends!!!



We look forward to seeing on the 2nd!