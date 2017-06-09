Calendar » Full Moon meditation - Novice and experienced meditators welcome

June 9, 2017 from 8;00 pm - 9:00 pm

Immerse yourself in the powerful meditative energy of the Full Moon this coming Friday night.

The program will take place at the East end of East Beach, adjacent to the volleyball courts and just opposite the SB Zoo.



Just look for the burning Tiki torches.

The meditation program will be led by Santa Barbara native, Tom G. O'Brien, who has been teaching meditation to people from all walks of life for 23 years.

This is a non-denominational event and newcomers to meditation are especially welcome.

Please dress warmly as it gets a bit chilly down by the ocean. Bring a beach chair, towel or yoga mat to sit on. Moonblock won't be needed! You may want to bring a flashlight for the walk back to your car.

There's plenty of room, so feel free to invite 100 of your closest friends.



Please RSVP to insure that the proper logistical arrangements may be made. Via email: [email protected] or text to 805.453.8965.

Thank very much, I look forward to meeting you Friday night!!!