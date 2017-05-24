Calendar » Fun & Fitness at The Samarkand

May 24, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Area seniors are invited to learn new ways to enhance their fitness on Wednesday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. at The Samarkand retirement community. Dani Tervo-Shiffman, The Samarkand’s Fitness & Wellness coordinator, will present “Fun & Fitness,” an interactive program highlighting new class styles, fitness equipment, and strategies to make fitness part of everyday life. The program is free, but reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot, please visit www.thesamarkand.org/events or call 877-231-6284. The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara.