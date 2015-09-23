Fun Fitness Festival 2015
September 23, 2015 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Show up in your best work out gear and learn about the various Intramurals, Sport Clubs, Adventure Programs, and fitness classes that the Recreation Department have to offer! There will also be performances by student groups, sponsor tables, fun games and prizes, music, and much much more!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: FREE
- Location: UCSB Recreation Center
- Website: http://www.gauchosplay.com