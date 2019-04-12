Calendar » Fun Home

April 12, 2019 from 8:00 pm

OUT OF THE BOX THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

FUN HOME

A Coming-of-Age Musical

Description: The winner of five 2015 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, FUN HOMEis based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir. This groundbreaking production introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family that connect with her in surprising new ways.

“Heart-gripping and cathartic, FUN HOME occupies the place where we all grew up” The New York Times.

NOTE: This production contains mature language and content.

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Book by Lisa Kron

Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

TIMES: Friday, April 5 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, April 6 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, April 7 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, April 12 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, April 13 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $35 general, $20 students and seniors

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408