Fundamentals of Construction Contracts in California: Understanding the Issues

August 19, 2014 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

Learn the essentials of contract law and risk management.  In today's competitive environment, you can't afford not to.

 

Improve your contract know-how so you can take advantage in your next contract negotiation.  A strong knowledge of contract terms and conditions will help you save money and avoid disputes - so start building that knowledge now.  Register today.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Lorman Education Services
  • Starts: August 19, 2014 8:30am - 4:30pm
  • Price: $359.00
  • Location: Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort 633 East Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.lorman.com/384629?p=17905
  • Sponsors: Lorman Education Services
 
 
 