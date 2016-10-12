Fundraiser at SB Chicken Ranch
Join Us for a Fundraiser!
Take the night off from cooking and join us for a fundraiser to support -
La Patera Elementary School
Hosted by La Patera Elementary PTA
Thank you SB Chicken for helping our school!
When: Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 2PM - 9PM
Where: 149 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA
How: Simply join us during fundraiser hours and La Patera will get 20% of ALL sales and gift card purchases.
Buy a Gift Card for your Loved ones!
Tell all your family and friends!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Elizabeth Lara
- Starts: October 12, 2016 2:00PM - 9:00PM
- Price: 20% of your purchase will be donated to our school
- Location: 149 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA
- Website: http://www.goleta.k12.ca.us/schoolsites/lapatera/sample-page/calendar/