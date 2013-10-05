Calendar » Fundraiser for Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI)

October 5, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Fundraiser for Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) to benefit Marine Mammals

All Proceeds Support Marine Mammal Rescue, Rehabilitation, Education and Research.

The event will be held Saturday, October 5 at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara (129 Castillo St.) from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $50/person in advance, or $60 at the door. Admission includes two drink tickets (wine or beer), appetizers, desserts, and one raffle ticket. Additional drink and raffle tickets will be available for sale at the event.

Reserve your tickets today – space is limited! Book online at www.CIMWI.org or call (805) 364-0411. Each event ticket is a tax-deductible donation to CIMWI (tickets are non-refundable).