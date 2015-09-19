Calendar » FUNDRAISER FOR CHANNEL ISLANDS MARINE & WILDLIFE INSTITUTE (CIMWI)

September 19, 2015 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm



Join us and help CIMWI save Santa Barbara County’s marine mammals! CIMWI is hosting a fundraiser event at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara to raise money in order to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals. Set be a great party! The event is on Saturday, September 19th, 5:30pm – 9:30pm. Tickets are $65.00 per person in advance or $75.00 per person at the event. Each ticket is a tax deductible donation to CIMWI.

On background, CIMWI is dedicated to making a difference through marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, research, and education to promote ocean and human health. CIMWI is the only authorized organization to respond to and rehabilitate pinnipeds (seals and sea lions) and cetaceans (dolphins, porpoises and whales) for the Ventura County.

