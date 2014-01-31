Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:31 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Fungi of the Forest

January 31, 2014 from 1/31/14 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens Presents:

Dr. Bob Cummings shares the Fascinating World of Fungi

Lecture Friday, January 31 6-8pm/Field Trip, Saturday 9am-noon

Fee: Lecture $25 members/non-members $35//Field Trip $10 members/non-members $15

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Botanical Garden
  • Starts: January 31, 2014 1/31/14 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: Lecture $25 members/non-members$35//Field trip $10 members/non-members$15
  • Location: The Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens
  • Website: http://www.sbbg.org
  • Sponsors: Botanical Garden
 
 
 