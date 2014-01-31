Fungi of the Forest
January 31, 2014 from 1/31/14 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens Presents:
Dr. Bob Cummings shares the Fascinating World of Fungi
Lecture Friday, January 31 6-8pm/Field Trip, Saturday 9am-noon
Fee: Lecture $25 members/non-members $35//Field Trip $10 members/non-members $15
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Botanical Garden
- Starts: January 31, 2014 1/31/14 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: Lecture $25 members/non-members$35//Field trip $10 members/non-members$15
- Location: The Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens
- Website: http://www.sbbg.org
- Sponsors: Botanical Garden