Calendar » SB 805 Funk Tees Pop-Up Party Shop

August 4, 2018 from 11:00am - 8:00pm

SB 805 Tees kicks off their new brand with a two day pop-up at the Waterline in the Funk Zone District. Waterline is in the same building as Topa Topa and Lama Dog

On sale will be several FZA (Funk Zone Appropriate) shirts. Tees on sale from 11am-8pm Saturday and Sunday. If you're visiting in town for Fiesta and want some cool Santa Barbara tees, come on by.

The brand was started by local musician Rick Cipes of the band The Agreeables.