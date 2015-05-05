Calendar » FUTURE OF THE PAST: 1941

May 5, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

1941 is a period comedy that looks at hysterical Californians after the attack on Pearl Harbor who are convinced that they are the next target. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. The film received three Oscar nominations.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with screenwriter Bob Gale (who also wrote the Back to the Future Trilogy).

Future of the Past is co-sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film & Media Studies.