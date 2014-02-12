Calendar » Gabriel Kahane & yMusic

February 12, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2745 or (805) 893-3535

Gabriel Kahane & yMusic

Indie Pop-classical Wunderkind

“A revelation… [Kahane] combined a pop balladeer’s directness with a jazz singer’s fluid phrasing, reaching new heights of expressiveness.” The New York Times

Writing and performing music that moves effortlessly from dense modernism to spare vernacular song, pianist, composer and singer Gabriel Kahane is a leading voice among a generation of young indie composers redefining music for the 21st century. Kahane will perform songs from his latest album, Where are the Arms, praised by The New York Times for its “emotional intelligence along with its extravagant poise,” plus material drawn from his diverse songbook and musical theater compositions. He performs with friends and collaborators yMusic, a sextet featuring guitarist/violinist Rob Moose (Bon Iver) and trumpet player CJ Camerieri (Sufjan Stevens).