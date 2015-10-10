Calendar » Gale McNeeley’s 50 Years of Musicals

October 10, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Broadway Actor, Singer and Dancer Gale McNeeley will play Goleta at the Niche Theatre at Live Oak Saturday, October 10th at 2 PM with his show – “50 Years in Musicals.” He will be accompanied on the piano by his musical partner, Betty Faas.

From Harold Hill in The Music Man to the Ghost in The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, Gale’s career spans five decades of musicals that took him from Cleveland to Broadway, Regional Theatre to Circus and Cabaret.

Mr. McNeeley appeared on Broadway in the musicals “Two Gentlemen of Verona” with Jerry Stiller and Raul Julia and “Cyrano” with Christopher Plummer. He has toured with Barbara Eden in Annie Get Your Gun and with Theodore Bickel in The Rothschilds.

Gale’s show is full of songs and stories from Broadway Musical’s Golden Age, as well as beautiful surprises that are not as familiar.

Mr. McNeeley came to the Central Coast to perform at PCPA Theaterfest as Herbie in Gypsy, Billy Bishop in Billy Bishop Goes to War and the Ghost in the musical The Ghost and Mrs. Muir. Since then he has produced a dozen cabaret shows including Over the Rainbow, Fred and Ginger, Songs and Satire, A Jacques Brel Cabaret, and last summer A Tribute to Pete Seeger. Last year he directed the Poetic Justice Show, “Inside /// Out,” which played the Niche Theatre in December. In 2016 Gale will be touring the country with his one-man show based on the poems of Archy and Mehitabel.

"50 Years in Musicals" is suitable for all ages. Suggested donation is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors or students.

For more information e-mail [email protected] or call (805) 406-4997