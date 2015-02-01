Calendar » Gallery 113 February Show

February 1, 2015 from 11 a.m.

Featured artists this month will be Gallery 113 volunteers. On the mezzanine will be Julia Laraway, Beth Schmohr and Helena Hill. On the small walls downstairs will be Rebecca Stebbins and Carol Dixon. The show runs from February 2-February 28, 2015.

We are open Mon-Sat 11-5 and Sun. 1-5 in La Arcada, 1114 State St. Reception on Thursday, February 5, 2015, 5-8 PM.