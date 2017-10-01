Calendar » Gallery Los Olivos

October 1, 2017 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Celebrating 25 years of excellence this month-long juried exhibit will have the theme of “Silver” evoking the traditional anniversary designation for GLO artists to interpret and create a work of art for this special show. Visitors are encouraged to vote on their favorite piece for a “People’s Choice” award.

Member artists work in a varied array of genres and mediums from canvas, to paper, fabric, wood, stone and metal. At the opening reception light refreshments will be served and local wines are featured. It’s a fun way to meet, mix and mingle with the artists who can answer your questions about their work and reminisce about the humble beginnings of GLO.

‘A Day in the Country’ is a town-wide celebration now in its 38th year. You can enjoy the diversity of artists and their work at GLO all year long but make it a point to visit for the 25th Anniversary during the month of October. GLO is open 7 days a week.