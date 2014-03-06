Calendar » Game Changer: Unconventional Gas & Oil and The Energy Landscape

March 6, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

March 6, 7pm, Pollock Theater, UC Santa Barbara

FREE admission. Guarantee your seat by reserving a ticket at www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock.

Join us for a balanced discussion on unconventional gas and oil, including its impact on the economy and environment and its overall influence on the energy landscape of the future.

Program will include an introductory reel of video clips representing the range of perspectives on unconventional gas and oil, a moderated discussion and audience Q&A.

Panelists include Steven Hamburg, Chief Scientist, EDF; Marcia McNutt, Editor-in-Chief, Science magazine; Nancy Pfund, Founder & Managing Partner, DBL Investors; Tupper Hull, VP of Strategic Communications, Western States Petroleum Association.

Co-sponsored by the Institute for Energy Efficiency, Carsey-Wolf Center and the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.