Calendar » Gandhi’s Awakening: Original Documentary Film

September 29, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, September 29, 2018

7:00 – 9:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Gandhi's Awakening documents the fascinating story of Gandhi’s 21 early years in South Africa, where the young, naive lawyer experienced harsh prejudice and hatred, including being thrown off a train, chased by a mob and beaten with a lead pipe. It depicts him serving the British as an ambulance stretcher carrier in the “Zulu Rebellion” of 1906, when he came face-to-face with the brutality of war and underwent a spiritual epiphany that set the purpose for his entire life.

Gandhi's Awakening was filmed on location in India, South Africa and UK and features rare interviews with Gandhi experts who knew him, such as Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi (grandson, Gandhi scholar), Ela Gandhi (granddaughter, colleague of Nelson Mandela) and Narayan Desai (son of Gandhi’s secretary, grew up in his ashram). This film is a recent creation of Cynthia Lukas and Kell Kearns, founders of Heaven on Earth Creations. More information about their aims and the other films they have produced can be found on their website:http://heavenonearthcreations.org

Suggested donation of $2 per person.