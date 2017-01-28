Calendar » Gandhi’s Correspondence with Tolstoy, Tagore and President Franklin Roosevelt

January 28, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 28, 2017

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord House, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: James Tepfer



Gandhi's correspondence with inquirers across the globe and over many decades filled close to ninety volumes. Much of his correspondence was aimed at clarifying the meaning and potential application of Truth, non-violence and civil disobedience in a variety of social contexts. In so doing, he frequently addressed critics who posed challenging questions or exposed weaknesses in the theory and application of truth and non-violence. Whatever the issue addressed, Gandhi's letters embodied a spirit of civility and candor that are vital to any future global conversation on compelling political, social and economic problems.

This forum will selectively focus on Gandhi's correspondence with three eminent national leaders: Leo Tolstoy, Rabindranath Tagore and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Gandhi's correspondence with each individual was crucial to the evolution of his theory and practice of truth and non-violence as well as to the eventual independence of India.

Free of charge, but a suggested donation of $2 per person is appreciated.