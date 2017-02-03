Calendar » Gandhi’s Gift: A Documentary Film

February 3, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, February 3, 2017

7:00 – 9:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Moderator: Cynthia Lukas, co-writer and producer

This new, independently produced film depicts the last four years of Mohandas Gandhi’s life. Historical news footage and interviews with those who worked with him give a vivid and insightful portrait of Gandhi’s values and non-violent strategies. One of the writer/producers, Cynthia Lukas, will introduce the film and answer questions.